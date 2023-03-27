I recently wrote about 10 must-try places from AC to Cape May and told readers to stop at P.J. Buckets in Ventnor to try their delicious Lobster roll.

Soon you're going to have to go just a few blocks over from their current location to get it.

The popular restaurant will be moving from their current location at 115 N. Dorset Ave to the ACME Plaza on Wellington Ave.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant wrote: moving to Ventnor-ACME Plaza (next to AutoZone) around Thanksgiving.

So there you have it, straight from PJ Buckets. You'll be able to enjoy their delicious seafood at their current location this summer, then around Thanksgiving, they will be just a little further down the street with much more parking than the current location.

In a Facebook message, the restaurant told me:

Thanks Mike

We’re pretty big fans of yours too

Honestly we love where we are on Dorset but we’ll be able to do ssssssooooo much more at the Plaza like for instance have 100+ seats

We’re excited to share a couple of things that the area has never seen

Thanks for your kind words

While they haven't been around long, they have made quite an impact in a short amount of time.

They serve seafood boils as well as a variety of sandwiches and sides that will keep you stopping by on your way to the beach or for your backyard party.

It's a great hidden gem in Ventnor Heights but will be getting a bigger location with more parking to further serve its customers around Thanksgiving of 2023.