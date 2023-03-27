Fans of Sirens Bar and Grill in Atlantic City are going to have to become members to eat and drink at the popular outdoor spot.

The popular Atlantic City bar posted on its Facebook page the news that starting this season they will be a private club, meaning you must be a member to attend moving forward.

By limiting membership, we can ensure intimate affairs and keep crowds to a minimum, even on the busiest summer weekends.

There will only be 500 exclusive members, so you need to act quickly!

As Sirens makes this transition to a private club, they will offer one-time-only day passes for this summer season.

There will be three levels of membership, Gold, Platinum and Corporate memberships, ranging from $300 to $1200.

Members will be permitted to bring guests, depending on the level of membership they have.

Sirens recently made my list of 10 must-try stops from Atlantic City to Cape May and has amazing food and beer section. It is an awesome summer spot that has live music, and outdoor games like corn-hold, ring toss, a life-sized Jenga, and Connect Four game.

Here is more information on the memberships.

Sirens Bar and Grill is located at 447 Carson Ave in Atlantic City, across from the Golden Nugget.