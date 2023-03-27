4 New Jersey Towns Named Among The Best In The Northeast To Live In

There are so many great towns in New Jersey, it is no surprise that one might be named among the top 25 towns to live in here in the northeast. It might, however, be a little surprising to find out that 4 Garden State towns made the list.

The northeast is, of course, one of the most desirable regions in the nation to live in. So when New Jersey appeared 4 times on the list of best northeast towns to live in, it caught all of our attention.

The list was put out by the respected website Livability and includes great towns like Buffalo, New York, Newport, Rhode Island, and Portland, Maine.

That is already a very impressive list. So, which New Jersey towns are included on this exclusive list? awesome New Jersey towns and we love them all.

The New Jersey representatives on the list are , and Englewood, and those are all well-deserving towns.

That is definitely a North Jersey-heavy list, specifically Bergen County, and we have to say there are plenty of Jersey Shore and South Jersey towns that would have fit nicely on the list as well.

We are definitely not complaining, however. 4 out of 25 is a pretty powerful representation of the Garden State, but maybe next time we could squeeze in a little Spring Lake, Avon-by-the-Sea, or Rumson.

Those are just some other great towns that could easily have found a home on the list. But we promise. we're not complaining. We're happy to be a big part of this list and appreciate the love it shows for some great New Jersey towns.

