Snows days meant one thing to you as a kid: no school!

When you look back on those precious memories as an adult, though, you realize the beauty of your snow days wasn't just not having to sit at your desk at school that day. It was the fun and the love that came with not having school that made them so memorable.

Here in South Jersey, the kids are usually pretty lucky. These days, they call off the school day before the snow even starts falling. If it looks like we're set to get at least two inches or more, you can bet those kids won't be in school the next day.

That means it'll be a day filled with outdoor snow fun like making snow angels, building snowmen, and sledding!

One of the most memorable snow day memories for me, though, didn't even involve the snow outside itself. Nope. It actually is centered around what went on inside on those days.

The snow day menu was pretty standard in my house. For whatever reason, we ate the same things every single time it snowed pretty decently. Now that I'm all grown up (at least that's what they tell me), I understand why. The meals we ate during snowstorms at my house growing up could be considered comfort food. If I'm ever blessed with kids of my own, they'll likely be eating the very same thing.

One of the dishes we ate on snow days seems to be pretty common in NJ households during snowstorms. Here are four South Jersey snow day comfort meals that almost everybody enjoyed growing up:

Photo by Crystal Jo on Unsplash

French Toast

French Toast was my absolute FAVORITE to indulge in on a snow day. Now I realize why my mom made it on snow days, in particular. It takes a while to prep! Obviously, when you're not rushing the kids off to school, there's a lot more time to whip up a big, fun, fancy breakfast.

Photo by PLANT on Unsplash

Soup & Grilled Cheese

After playing in the snow for hours on end, the kids are obviously looking forward to something hot. Sure, hot chocolate's awesome. Usually though, they're wanting some grub after sledding for hours and hours. That's why soup and grilled cheese was always on the menu for lunch.

Photo by Food Photographer on Unsplash

Chicken Pot Pie

Hearty, comforting, the perfect ending to a great snow day.

Photo byAmerican Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

Chili

If we weren't having chicken pot pie for dinner, it was always chili. For the same reasons as stated above, but usually it depended on what was in the fridge.

Stay warm out there, South Jersey!

