Here’s Where to Win Your TidalWave Music Fest Tickets This Week

We're just a few weeks away from the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City!

The three-day fest on Atlantic City Beach features Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, and dozens more country stars.

We've been giving away a lot of tickets - but, we're not done yet!

We have two stops coming up this Friday (July 15) where you can stop by and win tickets to the festival. At each location, we'll be giving away pairs of passes every 15 minutes!

Here's where we will be:

*12pm - 1pm: Friendly Urgent Care on 1601 Tilton Road in Northfield!

*6pm - 7pm: Hide-A-Way Tavern, i263 White Horse Avenue in Clementon

We hope to see you there!

