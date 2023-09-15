Hey, NJ parents: The Lego Advent calendars are already out

My God, do we Lego parents have a love/hate relationship with the product. We love how happy it makes our kids. We love (and hate) how they’re always coming out with new product lines tied in with kids’ favorite movies. We love that we always have something to tell the grandparents to get for their birthdays.

We hate how £#%<]$@ expensive they are.

If you’re a fellow New Jersey Lego parent perhaps you already know of their yearly Advent calendars. They’re done in various themes like Avengers, Star Wars, etc., and each day leading up to Christmas includes a surprise mini-toy to build. They’re wildly popular and tend to sell out quickly.

That’s where I come in. I’m here to tell you you can, and maybe should, get one now before supplies fall short. They’re already out and available on Amazon. If you’re really worried about getting your child the one that they want these Lego Advent calendars are available for Prime overnight shipping.

What can you get?

$45 can grab a Star Wars Advent calendar faster than the Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run.

Also $45 for a Marvel Avengers version.

Or there’s the Harry Potter 2023 Advent calendar for $45.

Want to save a little money? Try this Friends calendar for $34. (No, Monica and Chandler not included, wrong Friends.)

Or finally a Lego City 2023 Advent calendar for $35. Because hey, everything is awesome! (Even if spending money isn’t.)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

