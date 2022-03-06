Hey South Jersey, Can’t I Think For Myself Anymore?

Every time I hear someone ripping apart the President of the United States, I think of three girls.

There names are Natalie, Martie, and Emily.

They were the Dixie Chicks.

Get our free mobile app

They were the hottest thing going in not only country music, but in music. Their careers were on a meteoric rise. They quickly became the top all-female band of all time. They were superstars.

Then it ended. It ended abruptly on a stage somewhere in England. Natalie was on the microphone leading the band when she said these words - or something close: "Just so you know, we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas."

Because of that one statement, the Dixie Chicks career nose-dived and has never recovered since. Sure, if you ask the girls today, they'd probably say they're doing great. But, they're not. Their careers will never again reach what is was 17 or 18 years ago.

Today, they shortened their name to "The Chicks." They still make great music, but for some reason America will never forget.

When it happened there was a swift and full movement to ban the Dixie Chick's music from the airwaves. One guy by the name of Joe Kelly in Atlantic City tried to keep playing their music, but eventually he was forced to follow his peers and stop playing Dixie Chicks music.

All that because of one statement on a microphone in an auditorium in the middle of the night in another country.

Think about if those same standards were upheld today! There wouldn't be any music left. It seems like everyone has either pointed their finger (the middle one) at either Trump or Biden, and no one is afraid to take sides.

The thing is, taking sides means so much more today than it did 50 years ago.

Today, many seem to think, "If you don't agree with me, I want nothing to do with you."

It's hate, it's mudslinging, it's bitterness!

What happened to the healthiness of having different viewpoints and even ideals?

Isn't that what our country was built on? A two party system, but both sides did work together for the good of the country.

Vaccines, Masks, Politics - if you don't believe in the same things I believe - YOU ARE WRONG!

This weekend, I posted a thought - yes, my thought, on my personal Facebook page (Joe Kelly). I posted this: "Truck Convoy. My level of caring is as close to zero percent as possible."

Note that I didn't say that I agreed with the thoughts of those convoy-ing, nor did I say I disagreed. I just said I didn't care about the convoy. When I wrote the post, the New Jersey Convoy was literally rolling down the street about a mile from my home. I just didn't care.

Well, you would have thought I threatened to blow up the convoy!

Someone replied that they were never listening to me on the radio again because of my post. Another posted how I was wrong for not caring! How dare I not care!

C'mon people, aren't I allowed to have a thought - even if that thought is "I really don't care?"

Why must I choose a side in everything? Can't I say there are some things about Trump I liked, and some things I didn't like? Same with Biden. Same with Obama, and Clinton, and both of the George Bushes, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, etc.

Why must is be "F*** Joe Biden" or "F*** Trump"? Can't there be middle ground anymore on anything or anybody?

Jeez, what happened to Respect your President?

The Dixie Chicks didn't show respect for the President and got fried for it. Nowadays, it's become an American sport.

What happened to respect the office even if you don't respect the person?

If anyone needs me, I'll be over here sitting on my fence.

10 Movie Stars Who Got Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandals

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.