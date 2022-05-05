Absecon's Hi Point Pub responded to the NJ Division of Alcoholic Beverage Contol's liquor license suspension with a letter saying they have fixed the problems that caused the suspension and asking that they be allowed to reopen this weekend.

Hi Point had 14 days from the April 14 suspension ruling to appeal.

In a letter submitted to the state ABC on April 21, Louis Cappelli, a lawyer for Hi Point Pub, said the bar had remedied its issues, hired an independent security company, and planned to retrain its staff, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

“The pub has taken all steps, or will take any further steps directed by Your Office, to terminate all personnel mentioned in the Order to Show cause and your police reports.”

Hi Point Pub said they plan to enforce a strict six alcoholic drink maximum moving forward, and close from 3 am to 11 am each day.

Absecon lawmakers are considering changing the law allowing 24-hour alcohol sales in the city, primarily because of the problems at Hi Point Pub.

The ABC has yet to respond to the appeal from Hi Point Pub.

According to court documents released to Townsquare Media through the Freedom of Information Act in April, Hi Point Pub is accused of allowing brawls or acts of violence, an assault, having an unconscious patron in the bar, overserving, underage drinking, and for fights on the property involving security personnel for Hi Point who were criminally disqualified from holding those positions.

Also, there were two patron fatalities: one when an individual, after drinking at Hi Point, was struck and killed as a pedestrian by an automobile while crossing the road in front of Hi Point. The other was an individual who had been drinking at Hi Point and then, when driving, struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.

In a report dictating the alleged offenses, the Director of the NJ ABC James Graziano said, "to use broad strokes, the Division alleges that Hi Point is operated in such a reckless and irresponsible way that the business presents a substantial and ongoing threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the people of New Jersey..."

The Hi Point Pub has been a landmark on the corner of the White Horse Pike and Shore Road in Absecon for 61 years.

