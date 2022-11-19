How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct.
But just how much might be a little bit of a shock.
Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers.
According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board that covers a period from July 2021 through June 2022, nearly $900 million worth of alcohol was sold in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties.
$896,043,026, to be exact.
Here's how much alcohol was sold in each county
- Philadelphia - $267,531,996
- Montgomery - $239,981,301
- Bucks - $168,085,413
- Chester - $123,876,646
- Delaware - $96,567,670
That's a lot of booze.
In fact, over 36% of all alcohol sold in the entire state of Pennsylvania was sold in the Philadelphia metro.
But here's an interesting observation: while over $267 million worth of alcohol was sold in Philadelphia itself, Pittsburgh took home the trophy.
Those in the Steel City brought nearly $349 million worth. That's a third of a billion dollars in one county in one year.
The Steelers can't be that bad.
So what are people buying?
Top product categories in Pennsylvania
- Unflavored Vodka - $323,887,781
- American Whiskey (bourbon) - $265,576,360
- Tequila, Silver or Blanco - $96,274,382
- California Cabernet Sauvignon - $94,254,064
- Flavored Whiskey - $91,358,189
Here are the top-selling spirits in the Keystone State
- Fireball Cinnamon Whisky (4.63 million units sold)
- New Amsterdam Vodka (1.62M units)
- Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1.75 L bottle (1.44M units)
- Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1 L bottle (1.36M units)
- Tito's Handmade Vodka, 750 mL bottle (1.32M units)
Here are the top-selling wines in Pennsylvania
- La Marca Prosecco (778,000 units sold)
- Cavit Pinot Grigio (537K units)
- Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay (518K units)
- Apothic Red Winemaker's Blend (458K units)
- Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay (434K units)
Billions in booze
Overall, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had total sales of $3.02 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), reflecting a 3.8% increase over the prior year.
That's the first time over $3 billion of alcohol was sold in the state.
And while we know what people are drinking in Pennsylvania, let's take a look across the country...