If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct.

But just how much might be a little bit of a shock.

Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers.

According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board that covers a period from July 2021 through June 2022, nearly $900 million worth of alcohol was sold in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties.

$896,043,026, to be exact.

Here's how much alcohol was sold in each county

Philadelphia - $267,531,996

Montgomery - $239,981,301

Bucks - $168,085,413

Chester - $123,876,646

Delaware - $96,567,670

That's a lot of booze.

In fact, over 36% of all alcohol sold in the entire state of Pennsylvania was sold in the Philadelphia metro.

But here's an interesting observation: while over $267 million worth of alcohol was sold in Philadelphia itself, Pittsburgh took home the trophy.

Those in the Steel City brought nearly $349 million worth. That's a third of a billion dollars in one county in one year.

The Steelers can't be that bad.

So what are people buying?

Top product categories in Pennsylvania

Unflavored Vodka - $323,887,781 American Whiskey (bourbon) - $265,576,360 Tequila, Silver or Blanco - $96,274,382 California Cabernet Sauvignon - $94,254,064 Flavored Whiskey - $91,358,189

Here are the top-selling spirits in the Keystone State

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky (4.63 million units sold) New Amsterdam Vodka (1.62M units) Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1.75 L bottle (1.44M units) Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1 L bottle (1.36M units) Tito's Handmade Vodka, 750 mL bottle (1.32M units)

Here are the top-selling wines in Pennsylvania

La Marca Prosecco (778,000 units sold) Cavit Pinot Grigio (537K units) Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay (518K units) Apothic Red Winemaker's Blend (458K units) Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay (434K units)

Billions in booze

Overall, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had total sales of $3.02 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), reflecting a 3.8% increase over the prior year.

That's the first time over $3 billion of alcohol was sold in the state.

And while we know what people are drinking in Pennsylvania, let's take a look across the country...

