Want a shot at fame and superstardom, like the one Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Daughtry got from 'American Idol'? Here's how to audition for the new season in New Jersey.

Season 21 of the televised talent competition is coming soon to ABC. 'Idol' producers are in the process of gathering contestants, and they're scouting in New Jersey on August 12th.

The best part about this season's 'American Idol' auditions is you don't even have to leave your house!

You can show off your talent right over your phone or computer during a live, virtual audition via Zoom!

So, if you want the opportunity to get in front of 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie down the line, and earn the same kind of 'golden ticket' that sent the likes of Phillip Phillips, Gabby Barrett, and Jennifer Hudson to Hollywood, then make sure to sign up for 'Idol Across America'!

New Jersey hopefuls can audition face-to-face in front of producers and earn real-time feedback in the first step down the road of possibly being crowned the next ‘American Idol’.

Good luck! And, who knows? Maybe the next story we write about 'American Idol' will be about YOU!

