Sydney From Sweetwater Gets Solo Date With Farmer on Fox TV Show

Episode 8 of the Fox TV show Farmer Wants a Wife included our local contestant Sydney Errara of Sweetwater finally getting a solo date with "her farmer", Mitchell.

If you haven't been watching, we'll catch you up!

Sydney gets a solo date with Mitchell

Sydney is a graduate of Cedar Creek High School, she grew up along the Mullica River in Sweetwater, and she's appearing on the current season of the Fox TV show "Farmer Wants a Wife." The show airs on Fox TV on Thursday nights.

The show is up to episode 8, and last night Sydney went on a solo date with farmer Mitchell.

Mitchell who throughout the show has admitted a strong connection with Sydney, choose her over a date with Natalie - a woman that was recently brought into the Mitchell "pod."

(The show includes 4 bachelor farmers, each of who are matched up with his own group of women to date.)

Sydney and Mitchell went on a fishing date

Mitchell lives in Tennessee and he chose to take Sydney on a date fishing in a canoe.

Sydney was certainly in her element, and landed a rainbow trout!

Mitchell said the river was one of his favorite places, and certainly Sydney was at home on the river. She said, "This is the best day of my life!"

During their canoe trip, Sydney confessed to Mitchell, "I come with baggage. Teddy and Tucker. I have two sheep!"

We're pretty sure none of the other women on the show have their own sheep!

After the fishing, the two shared a riverside picnic - and a kiss or two.

Episode ends with some big news

Episode 8 ended with us learning that the next episode will feature the contestants meeting the farmer's family.

There 3 other girls "still in the running" for Mitchell - we'll see who his parents like in Episode 9.

Sydney appears on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna

Thursday morning, before the show aired, Sydney was a guest on our Cat Country Morning Show.

She wouldn't spill any new news - but, we tried!

Sydney says the show was filmed in the fall, and is completely finished - so she knows if she "ended up with Mitchell" - we just don't know.

Sydney told us that the terms of her contract with the show prevent her from seeing Mitchell in public until the show ends - if in fact, she won. The contract also prevents her from publically dating anyone else until the end of the show - if she lost.

So, we'll just have to keep watching!

Breaking: Mitchell indicates he found love

We found an interview that Mitchell did about a month ago. Does it provide some insight on what happens on the show?

