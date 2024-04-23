It’s Between Sweetwater’s Sydney and Another Girl on Fox TV Show

We will know soon whether or not Sydney Errera of Sweetwater "wins a farmer" on the Fox TV Series, Farmer Wants a Wife.

Sydney, a graduate of Cedar Creek High School is competing on the reality TV series that tries to match up farmers with girls from mostly rural backgrounds.

Unlike other dating shows, there's no "forced" marriage at the end.

Farmer Mitchell picks his final two ladies

In the most recent episode, Mitchell, who has property outside Nashville, must pare his dating list from three girls down to two.

On the show, there are four different farmers, and each has his own set of girls from which to pick.

Along the way, Mitchell has kept Sydney - and on the latest episode, Sydney is "still alive."

Mitchell chooses to keep Sydney and Kait and send Kiana home.

What's next on Farmer Wants a Wife?

On this Thursday's episode, it appears the farmers will get the chance to meet each of the remaining girls' families.

We'll see how Mitchell meshes with Sydney's family.

Sometime after that, Mitchell and the three other farmers will be making their decisions.

Will Sydney get picked? Stay tuned!

