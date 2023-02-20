Move over, Starbucks? Another coffee chain to open first shop in NJ

DUMONT — Another national coffee chain has decided to set up shop for the first time in New Jersey.

The Human Bean, which has over 300 locations in 25 states, is opening its first Jersey spot in Dumont (Bergen County).

The Washington Avenue spot does not appear to be open yet, but according to the website, it’s coming soon.

Some of The Human Bean’s most popular coffee drinks:

Bourbon Caramel Cold Foam: Cold-brewed coffee topped with a thick layer of sweet Bourbon Caramel cold foam.

Honey Buttered Rum Oak Milk Latte: Espresso, butter rum, and honey topped with steamed oat milk

Snowy Mocha: Blend of white chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk; available hot, iced, or blended.

Irish Cream Breve: Made with Irish cream flavor, espresso, and frothy half and half. Available hot, iced, or blended.

The Muddy: White chocolate, espresso and chocolate milk. Available hot, iced, or blended to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998. Demand grew and soon it expanded to surrounding cities in southern Oregon.

“Our commitment to developing the best drive-thru espresso led us to franchising,” according to the website.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.