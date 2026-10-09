I recently had a conversation with a firefighter in Mays Landing, and he shared a fire safety tip that made me think twice about a habit many people have: sleeping with the bedroom door open.

Whether you leave it open for better airflow, to hear the kids, or just because you’ve always done it that way, firefighters say it’s worth changing that routine.

The advice is simple: close your bedroom door before going to sleep.

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Why Closing Your Bedroom Door Matters

If a fire starts somewhere else in your home while you’re sleeping, a closed bedroom door can help slow the spread of fire and smoke. It can also reduce your exposure to the dangerous gases that come with a house fire.

That extra barrier could give you more time to react if a smoke alarm goes off. New Jersey fire safety officials have pointed to fire tests showing that a room with its door closed can stay much cooler than a room with the door open during a fire.

Of course, a closed door isn’t a guarantee that you’ll be safe. It’s one simple step that can help protect you.

READ MORE: Pleasantville Fire Fighters Helped Everyone Escape Tragic Apartment Fire

Don’t Forget These Other Fire Safety Steps

The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety also recommends having working smoke alarms inside every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and on every level of your home.

It’s also important to have a fire escape plan and make sure everyone in your household knows how to get out.

October is Fire Prevention Month, making it a good time to take another look at your household routines.

Closing your bedroom door takes only a few seconds. After talking with local firefighters, it’s a small change I’ll definitely be thinking about before bed.