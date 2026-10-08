South Jersey Has A Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwich You Need To Try

South Jersey Has A Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwich You Need To Try

The Chilly Goose

So, you’ve already tried pumpkin ice cream this fall. You know it’s delicious.

But what if you put that pumpkin ice cream inside a pumpkin donut?

Yeah. Now we’re talking.

The Chilly Goose Ice Cream Sandwich
The Chilly Goose

The Chilly Goose has some seriously fun fall desserts this year, and the pumpkin ice cream sandwich might be the one that has me the most excited.

Taylor started The Chilly Goose back in 2014 after buying the food truck on Craigslist for just $700. More than a decade later, the truck has become a familiar sight around South Jersey, serving up all kinds of sweet treats.

Taylor definitely understood the assignment when it came to spooky season.

Have You Seen These Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches?

The pumpkin ice cream sandwich starts with pumpkin donuts and pumpkin ice cream, then gets topped with a graham cracker crumble.

Honestly, that sounds like fall in dessert form.

Pumpkin S'more from The Chilly Goose
The Chilly Goose

There’s also an apple cider ice cream sandwich made with an apple cider donut and vanilla ice cream.

And if that still isn’t enough pumpkin for you, The Chilly Goose also has pumpkin s’mores that look absolutely drool-worthy.

Basically, if you love fall flavors, you’re going to have some decisions to make.

Where to Find These Fall Desserts

You can get all of these treats at The Chilly Goose at R&J Farm in Egg Harbor City.

R&J Farm is in the middle of its fall season, with pumpkin picking, a corn maze and other seasonal activities.

The Chilly Goose is there every day from noon until 6 p.m., according to the information provided for this season.

So, if you try one of these fall desserts, I need you to report back.

Which one wins: pumpkin, apple cider or pumpkin s’mores?

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins

Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Your Fall Bucket List: 25 New Jersey Towns to Visit Before Winter

From covered bridges on the Delaware to Victorian boardwalks down the shore, these 25 New Jersey towns turn into full-blown fall postcards every October. Click through for the best leaf-peeping, apple picking, and cozy Main Streets the state has to offer.

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Egg Harbor City, Halloween, Ice Cream, nj ice cream, Pumpkin, South Jersey Trending
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