So, you’ve already tried pumpkin ice cream this fall. You know it’s delicious.

But what if you put that pumpkin ice cream inside a pumpkin donut?

Yeah. Now we’re talking.

The Chilly Goose The Chilly Goose Ice Cream Sandwich

The Chilly Goose has some seriously fun fall desserts this year, and the pumpkin ice cream sandwich might be the one that has me the most excited.

Taylor started The Chilly Goose back in 2014 after buying the food truck on Craigslist for just $700. More than a decade later, the truck has become a familiar sight around South Jersey, serving up all kinds of sweet treats.

Taylor definitely understood the assignment when it came to spooky season.

Have You Seen These Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches?

The pumpkin ice cream sandwich starts with pumpkin donuts and pumpkin ice cream, then gets topped with a graham cracker crumble.

Honestly, that sounds like fall in dessert form.

The Chilly Goose Pumpkin S'more from The Chilly Goose

There’s also an apple cider ice cream sandwich made with an apple cider donut and vanilla ice cream.

And if that still isn’t enough pumpkin for you, The Chilly Goose also has pumpkin s’mores that look absolutely drool-worthy.

Basically, if you love fall flavors, you’re going to have some decisions to make.

READ MORE: The 3 Beautiful South Jersey Towns That You MUST Visit This Fall

Where to Find These Fall Desserts

You can get all of these treats at The Chilly Goose at R&J Farm in Egg Harbor City.

R&J Farm is in the middle of its fall season, with pumpkin picking, a corn maze and other seasonal activities.

The Chilly Goose is there every day from noon until 6 p.m., according to the information provided for this season.

So, if you try one of these fall desserts, I need you to report back.

Which one wins: pumpkin, apple cider or pumpkin s’mores?

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt