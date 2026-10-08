There are so many crazy things people hear about these days that sometimes you have to ask yourself, “What would I actually do if that happened to me?”

One situation that has been making the rounds online involves an unmarked vehicle trying to pull over a driver.

I’ve already shared this with my mom and a few friends because, honestly, it’s something I think everyone should know how to handle.

But there’s an important part of this warning that gets lost online: you shouldn’t automatically assume an unmarked car is fake, and you shouldn’t try to outrun one either.

What Should You Do If You’re Not Sure?

New Jersey’s official guidance says drivers should pull over in a safe place as soon as possible when signaled by police.

If something about the situation feels wrong or you’re worried the person may not actually be a police officer and it's a scam, stay calm and call 911. You can tell the dispatcher what is happening and ask them to verify the stop.

If you need to move to a safer, well-lit location, communicate that rather than suddenly speeding away.

Once you do comply with the traffic stop, keep your hands visible and follow the officer’s instructions.

READ MORE: Hammonton Police Want All Residents To Do This At 9p To Stay Safe

It’s Better to Know Before You Need It

This is especially worth knowing if you’re driving alone, heading home late at night or simply uncomfortable being pulled over somewhere isolated.

Nobody wants to imagine dealing with someone pretending to be a police officer.

But knowing what to do ahead of time could make a scary situation a whole lot easier.

So yes, send this to your mom. Send it to your daughter. Send it to your friends.

Hopefully, you’ll never need this information.

But if you do, you’ll be glad you knew what to do.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis