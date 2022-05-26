I Challenged Jeff Van Drew and He Answered With Action

US Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who represents South Jersey in Washington has announced his idea to confront the problem of school shootings.



Hours after this week's school shooting in Texas, I challenged Jeff Van Drew to "DO SOMETHING" and now he has.

Truth be told, I have no idea if Van Drew was even aware of the article I wrote.

I do commend him, though, for doing SOMETHING.

In a news release, emailed to South Jersey residents, Van Drew says he's

...drafting the Stronger Schools Act which will ensure that our children are safe and protected while at school. The bill will direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and the Attorney General to work in coordination to develop a program that trains and employs recently discharged veterans and retired law enforcement officers to become School Resource Officers (SRO) in order to better protect our children. This bill will also include a grant program that will help provide upgraded security to schools, such as a delayed entry system requiring visitors to be buzzed in by administrators.

Van Drew says parents should feel safe about their kids being at school:

Instead of Congress sending billions of taxpayer dollars to other countries and spending money on programs for illegal immigrants, it is time we direct our funding towards protecting our children and ensuring our schools are protected from the absolute worst of our society. My bill will ensure that our country’s children are guarded by well-trained and dedicated public servants; if politicians in our country can have armed security, then our students should as well.

Van Drew says his bill would employ Veterans and allow local police to continue to do their jobs - with the idea of making sure our local kids are kept safe.

A personal tip of the cap from me for Congressman Jeff Van Drew for being a man of action during this difficult time in our country! Whether his idea is implemented - or is even a good idea - at least he's doing SOMETHING.

SOURCE: News Release from Jeff Van Drew

