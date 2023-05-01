Ventnor, Margate & Brigantine Joint Meeting: Ocean Wind Energy

Brigantine, New Jersey Mayor Vince Sera has announced that there will be a joint community meeting to address the issue of offshore ocean wind energy that is currently in the works.

This is despite mounting opposition of every shore community that has seen what appears to be a record number of dead mammals regularly washing ashore.

Sera has been a great leader at the local level in keeping focus on this issue.

Ventnor, Margate, and Brigantine will be holding a joint community meeting on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., at The Dominic Potena Arts Center, located at 7804 Amherst Avenue in Margate, New Jersey.

No one has done more at the federal level, or, any level of government than United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2.

Van Drew has relentlessly called for a moratorium on the furtherance of offshore ocean wind energy until we learn more about the environmental impact of proceeding with this development.

The community meeting speakers will include:

United States Congressman Van Drew

New Jersey State Senator Vince Polistina

Dr. Bob Stern, Save LBI Chris Placitelle, Esquire

Mayor Vince Sera, Brigantine

The joint community meeting is sponsored by the Downbeach Coalition, in direct partnership with Senator Polistina and Assembly Members Claire Swift and Don Guardian.

It has been stunning to witness how the forces behind the offshore ocean wind development are fighting ahead at breakneck speed … regardless of the massive opposition to their plans.

The usual environmental groups, who typically speak out with great regularity, have also been silent or quiet about the potential negative environmental impact.

Opponents have merely called for a pause, in order to investigate whether or not this form of energy may have negative consequences.

Here (see directly below) are all of the details for the upcoming joint community meeting in one glance:

