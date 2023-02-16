MSU Shooter Reportedly Threatened Schools in New Jersey

Police have reportedly uncovered that the man responsible for the Sunday night shooting at Michigan State University was once a New Jersey resident, and possibly intended to threaten schools here.

As this new evidence came to light, Ewing Public Schools made the decision to close Tuesday to be extra safe.

Even the threat of school violence can put educators, students, and parents on high alert so that was likely a wise choice.

On Sunday night, 43-year-old Anthony McRae shot eight students in two separate building on the MSU campus, 6abc.com reports, before turning the gun on himself. Three of McRae's victims died.

Anthony McRae, a resident of Lansing, Michigan, once lived in Ewing, New Jersey, according to 6abc.

Following the shooting at Michigan State University, investigators reportedly found a note written by McRae that threatened schools in Ewing.

In a statement, Ewing Police Chief Al Rhodes said he learned of the threat around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. He went on to say, 'We didn't have much time to waste, we had to put a plan into action to make sure the safety of our students was taken into account'.

As a result, Ewing Public Schools were closed for the day, with police presence established at each of the schools, 6abc.com reports.

By the time of writing this story, Ewing Police Department ensures the public there is no active threat against the schools.

Police are yet to uncover Anthony McRae's motive for the massacre at MSU. It was the 67th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2023 and took place on the 5th anniversary of the Parkland High School shooting.

