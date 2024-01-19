I Give New Jersey Walgreens a Big Fat F For Fail

Here in Atlantic County, we have several choices for prescription medicine: CVS, Walgreens, several local independent pharmacies, and several "box stores" have their in-house pharmacies.

I have a problem with Walgreens, a big problem.

I'm very disappointed with Walgreens

My problem with Walgreens is not with the people who work there, not with the pharmacists, not with their service at all.

I also have no problems with what they sell or how they sell it.

I have a problem with their name: Walgreens.

The problem is their name: Walgreens

"Walgreens" is all wrong! It should be "Walgreen's" with an apostrophe!

Spelling and English hawks should be all over this one! There's no apostrophe, and technically there isn't one!

The store was founded by Charles Walgreen back in 1901 and was originally named Walgreen Drug Company. That's acceptable.

In 1931, the name was changed to Walgreen Drug Stores. OK, fine.

Then, in 1948, the name was changed to "Walgreen's." Yes! That's correct!

Hold on, though. In 1955, according to Wikipedia, the company DROPPED THE APOSTROPHE, going with "Walgreens." What the heck!

Since the pharmacy has roots to Mr. Walgreen, and it's still his company's pharmacy, it should be "Walgreen's."

Why did Walgreens drop the apostrophe?

We searched but couldn't find a valid reason that the change from "Walgreen's" to "Walgreens" was made.

Maybe it was to make it easier for sign makers to put the Walgreens name on signs. Maybe if was for consistency's sake. We really don't know.

Other businesses get the apostrophe correct

Other businesses proudly "do good English" and include apostrophes in their names.

Places like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Lowe's all celebrate the apostrophe.

Sorry Walgreens, you fail. You get an "F."

(Yes, I probably made some English and/or grammatical errors in this story, but I only did it to see if you would notice.)

