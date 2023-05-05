New Jersey’s Most Delicious Dessert Everyone Should Try More Than Once!

There really isn't a bad part to the topic of "desserts" is there? Maybe if you talk "waistline" lol but other than that, dessert is an awesome topic and a delicious one. According to IFT.org, "Fifty-seven percent of adults eat dessert after a meal at least once a week; fruit is most often consumed (51% of adults), followed by cookies (40%), and ice cream/gelato/sorbet (40%)". To me, this sounds about right on average.

Recently Lovefood did an article about the best desserts in America. They broke it down to the "most delicious dessert" in each state. New Jersey's selection is one that I do enjoy and yes is "delicious". I think many of us here in Jersey have had these sweet treats, but folks out of state may not have tried them. Get a good cup of coffee, grab your cannoli, and enjoy the "most delicious dessert" in the Garden State.

According to Lovefood, "Leave the gun, take the cannoli," Clemenza tells Rocco in The Godfather. It's a phrase entrenched into cinematic history and as it happens it was also filmed in New Jersey. The crunchy, crisp cylinders of cream he was referring to reflect the state's rich Italian-American heritage. Originating from Sicily, cannoli have firmly established themselves as the must-buy treat from any Italian bakery in New Jersey."

We have so many fantastic bakeries here in New Jersey. Simply find your nearest delicious bakery and I'm sure you will find a cannoli. If you have a favorite bakery let us know who and where. Post your recommendations below. Enjoy that next cannoli, Jersey's "most delicious" dessert.

