It warms the heart to watch people open theirs to all those who make a huge impact in our daily lives during the holiday season.

There are so many people who make Christmastime possible that we sometimes take for granted. Think about it: where would we be without our delivery drivers and mail carriers?

They work overtime during the holiday season trying to make sure all of our gifts arrive to our loved ones in time for the big day. Early mornings, late nights, and time missed with their own families are enough to move anyone to want to go the extra mile and do something nice for them.

I LOVE the idea of giving them something special to show your appreciation.

Keep in mind, if that's your plan, that there are certain gifts mail carriers are forbidden by law to accept. Don't forget, a US mail carrier is technically a part of the government. They're federal employees, so be careful when choosing what to present them with this holiday season.

Whatever you do, DO NOT give them money. According to the US Postal Service's website, they're only allowed to accept gifts worth $20 or less. What you can't do, however, is gift them cash, checks, or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash. They, under no circumstances, are allowed to accept anything like that EVER. So, don't even try.

If you have a good relationship with your carrier, you should also be made aware of the fact that they can't accept gifts totaling more than $50 within one calendar year. So, if you give your mail person more than one gift per year, make sure they're not worth more than $50 combined.

Check out the gift guidelines set out by the US Postal Service HERE.

