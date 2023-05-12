Inaugural Boujee Foodie Con is coming to New Jersey

I’ve heard of all different kinds of food festivals: seafood festivals, mac and cheese festivals, food truck festivals, pizza festivals, but I have never heard of this: the Boujee Foodie Con, which is having its first edition this June at Fort Monmouth in Oceanport.

Over 25 food and drink vendors, including The Butcher's Block, Hearthly Burger, Mav's Topbuns, Birdsmouth Beer, and many more.

Live music all day, featuring performances by local bands and DJs.

Wine tastings, workshops, samples, and giveaways.

A 360-degree photo booth and carnival games for the kids.

A donation of 100% of the rent proceeds to Oceanport First Aid.

To show how boujee it is, there will even be caviar available.

There will also be carnival games, eating contests, and chef throwdowns.

Some of the music to be enjoyed over the two days (June 3 & 4) include:

So Watt

Earth Monkeys

Laura G Music

Kul D'Sack

Lakehouse Music Academy bands

As one of the event’s main sponsors and owner of the event location, Tether View CEO Michael Abboud is donating 100% of the rent proceeds to Oceanport First Aid. Furthermore, Riverwalkcenter.com is donating 100 event tickets to Oceanport and Eatontown First Responders in appreciation for all they do for the residents.

We're thrilled to bring this event to the community," says CW Events founder, Renee Lam-Whiteman. "It's a great way to showcase the diverse and extraordinary food and music scene in our area, and to bring people together for a day of fun and celebration.” Co-organizer, Melanie Carpenter adds, “This event will showcase the ongoing transformation of Fort Monmouth from a vacant military base to a vibrant epicenter of the area.

Organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.

Tickets are available here.

