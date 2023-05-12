6 NJ high school students named as U.S. Presidential Scholars

6 NJ high school students named as U.S. Presidential Scholars

Canva

One of the nation's highest honors for high school students is being awarded to six New Jersey students, and dozens of other students across the U.S.

The 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars recognizes 161 high school seniors, out of 3.7 million that are graduating nationwide, for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs."

This year's list includes at least one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad.

Only California produced more than U.S. Presidential Scholars than New Jersey in 2023.

This year's class will be recognized this summer with an online program.

New Jersey's U.S. Presidential Scholars, 2023

  • Sebastián N. Anderson (Ho-Ho-Kus), Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale
  • Camryn Nicole Bartone (Howell), Freehold Township High School, Freehold
  • Katherine Chen (Mountain Lakes), Mountain Lakes High School, Mountain Lakes
  • Andrew C. Noviello (Bridgewater), Lawrenceville High School, Lawrenceville
  • Ian Liu (Cedar Knolls), Packer Collegiate Institute, Brooklyn, New York
  • Christopher Y. Shin (Cherry Hill), Cherry Hill High School East, Cherry Hill

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3