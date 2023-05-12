To you, Memorial Day weekend may mark the unofficial start to summer in New Jersey.

But many boardwalks and amusement parks along the Jersey Shore will wait a few weeks before opening their rides during the day for the little ones.

Because kids are still in school for much of June in New Jersey, a number of piers and parks are shut down or have limited operations during the work week until the calendar gets closer to July.

So you want to check a pier's hours before taking an impromptu midweek trip to the boards. Even on weekend days through much of June, rides may not be in operation until the evening hours, depending on the venue.

Below is a summary of summer schedules (weather permitting) along the New Jersey coast for 2023, post-Memorial Day Weekend. You can click on a venue's name to be linked to its website.

Each spot's Memorial Day weekend hours are posted above their respective graphics.

This list includes operations that have their summer hours posted online.

All three ride piers — Mariner's, Surfside, and Adventure — are open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday, May 26. Mariner's and Surfside are scheduled to run from noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday of the holiday weekend, and Adventure pier opens at 2 p.m. On Memorial Day, Mariner's and Surfside run from 12 to 10 p.m. and Adventure Pier rides can be accessed from 12 to 6 p.m.

On Friday, May 26, most rides will be up and running by 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday of the holiday weekend, limited rides will open at 11 a.m., and all (or most) rides will be open at noon.

Rides are open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday of Memorial Day weekend, then from 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 1 to 9:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The rides on Steel Pier are open until at least midnight through Memorial Day weekend. Rides open at 4 p.m. on Friday of the holiday weekend, and at noon from Saturday through Monday.

Rides will run from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, and from 12 to 7 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The ride park is open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Memorial Day hours are 12 to 10 p.m.

Rides are open from 12 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day ride hours are 12 to 8 p.m.

