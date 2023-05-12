Police: Pleasantville, NJ, Man Arrested With Huge Stash of Drugs, $10K
A Pleasantville man is facing a long list of charges after police in Atlantic City say he was caught with a huge stash of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.
On the morning of May 8th, several members of the Atlantic City Police Department were conducting surveillance in the area of the first block of South Texas Avenue when they observed 43-year-old Antoyane McCall, "holding a clear plastic bag of suspected cocaine."
The officers converged on McCall who put the cocaine in his pocket. The cocaine, along with heroin, were recovered and McCall was placed in custody.
Police say McCall's unregistered vehicle was parked in the street and a search revealed the following;
- Narcotics paraphernalia
- More than 18 grams of cocaine
- 510 bags of heroin
- Less than two grams of fentanyl
- 255 Oxycodone pills
- More than $10,000 cash
McCall has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, four counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, four counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of paraphernalia used to package CDS, money laundering, and operating a CDS production facility.
McCall was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.