Jim Whelen Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City will again be home to the NAPA AUTO PARTS Indoor Auto Racing Series on Friday, January 26th, and Saturday, January 27th, 2024.

You can begin purchasing tickets to the event this coming Thursday, September 14th, with some special pre-sale offers that will be made to previous customers that will be made available before they are available to the public.

There will be some great racing at Boardwalk Hall with a new event on Friday night, with the running of the BlackJack21, and on Saturday the main will event featuring the 22nd running of the Gambler’s Classic.

“The response from the fans and racers for our double-down TQ Midget feature weekend this year was heard loud and clear,” said Indoor Racing Series promoter Len Sammons in a press release.

“The Gamblers Classic is a special event and there can only be one winner that takes home that coveted Cup each year on Saturday night,” added Sammons. “However, we are starting a new tradition on Friday night this year with the 1st Annual Blackjack 21 for the TQ Midgets.”

Tickets for the event will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Box Office and you can get more information on Indoor Auto Racing on their website: indoorautoracing.com

