Is a Superhero Living in This $5 Million Brigantine Home?

If you're a superhero, you're not going to be telling everybody you're living amongst the people of Brigantine. You would just live among the people of Brigantine.

We may have accidentally uncovered a superhero living in a pretty nice house in Brigantine.

Brigantine dream home is for sale for $4,950,000

There's a house for sale on the island of Brigantine that would be ideal for entertaining - and maybe for hiding out if you're a superhero.

We noticed a Spiderman-like mask in the master bedroom - apparently ready to throw on in a moment's notice.

Nevertheless, this house is for sale. (Maybe Spidey is downsizing....)

This house looks incredible and it would be a perfect place to entertain family or a crowd.

The house is referred to as West Shore Villa. the 6 bedroom 5 1/2 bathroom home is located on Brigantine's Gold Coast.

As you look through the photos below, you'll notice that the inside is immaculate, and the outside is perfect for summertime fun - complete with a pool, an outdoor fireplace, and the view - oh the view!

This Brigantine home is full of top-level workmanship

From a wonderful entry to a spectacular great room, this home is very welcoming.

You'll find the best of everything in this property, being offered by Weichert Realtors Brigantine Realty.

A fantastic kitchen filled with sub-zero appliances, a bar area and more await the new owners of this property.

Check out the photos below, noticing both the great inside and outside living spaces!

