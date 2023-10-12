If you're from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Delaware, there's a good chance you might have a slight obsession with Wawa. No judgement here, trust me. You can't compete with the convenience of asking the gas attendant for $30 of regular, cash, and then running in to pick up everything from breakfast, lunch, toiletries, and other random essentials you might have ran out of for the week.

Ask anyone from this area and they'll tell you that no other convenience store can even hold a candle next to Wawa. They're just simply the best.

Head just a bit further down south, and those opinions shift from Wawa to another mega-popular convenience store chain that could definitely give "the Wa" a run for its money.

Have you ever heard of Buc-ee's? If not, don't worry... you're not alone. I never heard of it until The Today Show did a segment on it during the summer of 2023. Buc-ee's is basically a Wawa and Walmart all rolled into one.

I'm not kidding, either. No exaggeration, this place is MASSIVE.

If you're used to the Wawas, Royal Farms, and Circle Ks we have around here, you'll lose your mind when you see the size of Buc-ee's.

It's not just a building the size of a 711 with a few gas pumps in the parking lot.

Buc-ees is an EXPERIENCE. Jeff Nadalo is the General Counsel and spokesperson for Buc-ee's. He calls it "a travel destination." Judging by this video, that's exactly what it is.

What wins people over is the food quality, the product selection, the prices, and most of all, the customer service. Multiple videos posted to social media showcase how impressed people are with the pleasant demeanor always exhibited by the Buc-ee's workers. They really do seem to LOVE what they do.

Wawa's great and all, but Buc-ee's seems to be something else entirely. Check out the video for yourself below:

You love Wawa, we know, but here are some other options from where you can score a pretty great sandwich:

