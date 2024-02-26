Is Girl From Sweetwater About to Win Herself a Farmer on Fox TV Show?

Four episodes into Farmer Wants a Wife - the Fox TV series - and a South Jersey girl is still in the running to get herself a farmer!

Sydney Errera, 22, of Sweetwater, was selected to be on the Fox TV series in the summer of 2023.

From what we understand, the show has long been completed, in real life, but on TV, 4 episodes out of a possible eight have aired.

So far, Sydney, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, is still alive in her pursuit of a farmer.

Sydney is trying to win over the affections of farmer Mitchell, described as a "first generation farmer" from Tennessee. From the looks of things so far, Sydney and Mitchell have hit it off:

No one-on-one date for Sydney - yet

If you're not familiar with the show, the season began with four farmers and 24 single women. Each woman is assigned to one farmer.

Sydney has been "competing" with 5 other young ladies for Mitchel, but so far, she's yet to get a coveted one-on-one date with Mitchell.

Will it come on episode 5? We'll have to wait until Thursday night to see.

If you need to catch up on the show, you can find the previous episodes here.

We had Sydney in our radio studios right before the season began to air, and she said that, unlike other Bachelor-type shows, this show doesn't always end in proposals and weddings.

Farmer Wants A Wife is on Thursday nights on Fox

We'll have to keep watching to see what happens with Sydney on the show. In the meantime, has anyone happened to see Mitchell in South Jersey? Has he made an appearance at Sweetwater Riverdeck with Sydney? We just have to know!

