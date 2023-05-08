It Is One of Our Favorite Parks in New Jersey! Deep Cut Gardens

If you are looking for a great place to go for a day trip here in New Jersey, then you need to mark down "Deep Cut Gardens" as a place to visit. Deep Cut Gardens is part of the Monmouth County Park System and it is located in beautiful Middletown, New Jersey. It is one of our favorite parks in the state and it combines outdoors, gardening, and hiking all in one.

Get our free mobile app

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

There is a rich history in this section of Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Parks System "In the late 1600s, the land that is now Deep Cut Park was bordered Middletown Village, the heart of Monmouth County's first European settlement. By 1668, the village had been laid out into thirty-six "home lots" along a Lenape trail path that later became Kings Highway."

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

We love to go to Deep Cut Gardens and tour the grounds and get a nice hike in. There are trails around the park and in between there are beautiful gardens to explore. They have greenhouses as well. If you love spring and summer gardens, then this park is one you don't want to miss. The park is free, so that's another great part of this day trip. The Monmouth County Parks System does a fantastic job and this park is a gem. Deep Cut Gardens is located at 152 Red Hill Road, Middletown, NJ 07748.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

We recently visited Deep Cut Gardens and I have a beautiful gallery for you to check out. For more information on the park: 732-671-6050 - Deep Cut Gardens Horticultural Center

If you want to get a longer hike in, simply cross the street and you’ll find Tatum County Park, also part of the Monmouth County Park System. There you will find more trails and a childrens playground to enjoy.

One of the Most Beautiful Parks in New Jersey Beautiful Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown, New Jersey