New Jersey Is The Garden State So What Is Our Favorite Flower?

This is such an amazing time of year for gardeners and flower lovers here in New Jersey. If you love planting, pruning and the vibrant color of flowers, this is your time of year. Did you ever wonder what the most popular flower in New Jersey is?

Photo by Carmen Meurer on Unsplash Photo by Carmen Meurer on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey really comes alive with all the amazing colors of late spring, and it makes us all feel a little more alive. that's what late spring and early summer are all about.

We all know that the state flower is the "blue violet", and it is a beautiful flower, and it would have to be. A state called the "Garden State" can't have just any flower represent us. This flower is also commonly referred to as a "purple violet" as well.

Photo by Tobias Mockenhaupt on Unsplash Photo by Tobias Mockenhaupt on Unsplash loading...

And even though the blue violet is the official New Jersey flower, does that mean it's the most popular in the state as well? For that answer, we turn to the experts at HGTV.

Not too long ago, they listed each state's favorite flower, and they based it on the number of Google searches people made in each state to get some flower information and the results revealed that our state flower is not our most popular here in New Jersey.

Photo by Esther Gorlee on Unsplash Photo by Esther Gorlee on Unsplash loading...

So, which flower gets more Googled than any other in the state? It's the tulip. And if you research it a little, you know this is one of the great spring flowers in the Garden State.

Of course, we love the explosion of colors from all the beautiful flowers in the Garden state, and we thank our New Jersey gardeners for making our state even more beautiful!

