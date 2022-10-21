It’s a Spectacular Spooky Weekend in Historic Smithville, New Jersey

It's less than two weeks until Halloween so it's the last couple of weekends before Halloween. This weekend will feature a lot of spooky events for the family to enjoy, including in the historic town of Smithville, New Jersey.

If you have never been to historic Smithville you need to make a day trip to this fantastic town in Atlantic County. Smithville is a unique place with great places to eat, grab a cup of coffee, visit fantastic shops, and of course, enjoy the many festivals throughout the year. My family and I have been visiting Smithville for years and always enjoy time strolling the cobblestone pathways visiting the shops and dining out.

This weekend in Smithville there are not one but two festivals happening just in time for Halloween. Both events are open to the public and there's lots of fun for the whole family.

Monster Bash

Saturday, October 22nd is the Monster Bash. The event runs from 10 am to 5 pm. The event is free and there will be food (for purchase), vendors, live music, zombies, and their costume contest with a chance to win $100. Register at the Underground by 2:45 pm on Saturday.

Witches Day Out

Sunday, October 23rd is Witches Day Out. The event runs from Noon to 5 pm. All kinds of spooky fun. "Enjoy some magical shopping and scary good deals! Enjoy shop treats and discounts for anyone wearing a witches hat!" Broomsticks are optional.

Have a spooky fun weekend coming up in Smithville and keep a lookout for some spooky characters walking about :)

