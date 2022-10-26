It’s Cheaper to Fly To Houston To See Phillies In World Series

After crunching all the numbers, The Philadelphia Inquirer said they determined that you might actually save money buying World Series tickets to see the Phillies and Astors play at Minute Maid Park in Houston, even after flying to Texas and renting a weekend Airbnb.

I couldn't believe that was possible, so I worked the numbers myself and found... it was quite possibly true.

It seems that Philadelphia Phillies World Series tickets are such a hot commodity after 13 years since their last appearance, you could at least get good seats for a game in Houston for about the same amount of money you would pay for the cheapest seats in Philly, even after paying for your transportation and accommodations in Texas.

According to data from TicketIQ, World Series games in Philadelphia are, on average, more than double that of those in Houston.

The average secondary market price for a game in Houston is $1,584. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is, but it pales in comparison to the price of those Philly games. The Philly price is more than double that at $3,228.

Even the cheapest seats at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park are going for more than $1,000 on the secondary market.

The cheapest ticket I could find for game three at Citizens Bank Park on Seatgeek.com Wednesday morning was $1326 with fees. You can find tickets on Seatgeek.com for this weekend's games in Houston for about half that amount.

The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that it might be possible for frugal Phillies fans to catch a game in Houston that will work out cheaper, including the cost of travel.

It just doesn't seem right somehow, does it?

