This Beloved New Jersey Taco Chain Has Closed Another Spot

With Cinco De Mayo so close, it makes sense to write about a taco place, however, it's not because this place is giving away free tacos for the holiday.

Sadly, another New Jersey taco restaurant has closed up shop.

Get our free mobile app

Jersey is home to its fair share of fantastic taco places.

At least once or twice a week I'll "forget" the lunch I pack so I can swing by the Taco-Tastic in downtown Toms River.

I mean, three street tacos for like eleven bucks is a steal, especially when you consider how much meat they throw on their tacos!

Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Of course, Jersey is also home to Tacoholics who also have great burritos and nachos, if you're looking for something outside of tacos.

And if you're looking for something quick and easy, there's always Taco Bell, I'm not saying they're the best tacos in the world, but they do crush that late-night craving!

Usually, when I write about a restaurant, it's because they're expanding or opening their first New Jersey location.

Sometimes though, it's because a restaurant has closed its doors for good.

What Popular Taco Shop IS Closing One Of Its Restaurants?

This will be the chain's fifth closure since 2020, so it seems to be an unfortunate trend.

It's a local chain that's regularly ranked among one of the best places to get tacos, burritos, nachos, and quesadillas.

According to NJ.com, it appears as though the Surf Taco in Jackson New Jersey has closed its doors after 17 years in business.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located at 21 Hope Chapel Road for almost 2 decades, there's no word on why the restaurant closed, but hopefully, it's the last one I write about!

In the meantime, here are some amazing taco spots to check out!

Best Tacos in Ocean County Best Taco Shops According to YELP