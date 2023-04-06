The Absecon Police Department is asking for your help with locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities say 16-year-old James J. Copsey, III, has been reported missing by his family.

He was last seen Tuesday morning, April 4th, after being dropped off at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood by a parent.

There is reason to believe Copsey may still be in the Linwood area, according to police.

Description

Last seen wearing a blue/grey shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike high top sneakers

He has a tattoo on his right arm of the Joker

A multi-jurisdictional search is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.