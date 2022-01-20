What Jason Aldean’s New Single Has in Common With His Carrie Underwood Duet

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

I had the opportunity to sit down with one of country music's biggest stars, Jason Aldean, this week, and we had a good conversation about everything from his career to his recent golf outing with former President Trump over New Year's.

Jason is nominated again for a Grammy award, this time for his collaboration with Carrie Underwood on their megahit "If I Didn't Love You". I asked Jason: Other than winning a Grammy, what else does he feel he has left to accomplish in his career? He was telling me he has been playing music since he was 14, and he really can never see himself ever being done. He said he'll always want to perform and play and make music forever. So that's great news for us — it definitely doesn't sound like he is going anywhere anytime soon.

Jason has told me in the past that his writer friends and industry friends send him song demos all the time to listen to, and he has to decide what hits him enough to record. I was curious how long he listens to a demo and sits on it before he decides he is indeed going to cut the song. His answer was very cool — if you're a music nerd like I am, you will for sure enjoy it.

"Trouble With a Heartbreak" is Jason's new single, and he might be onto something — or someone. John Morgan and a few guys from his band wrote the song. That's three-fourths of the team that wrote "If I Didn't Love You," as well. In fact, Morgan is a pretty hot songwriter right now.

"I like songs that kind of tell it like it is," Aldean says. "I feel like it's different. It's unlike anything we put out, especially recently."

The country star went golfing in Florida with former president Donald Trump over the New Year's holiday, and I asked him if prior to that, had he ever met or partied with a president before? He was saying that he had never met a president in his life — he gets to meet celebrities all the time, but this was next level for him. I also asked if Mr. Trump gave him any putting tips, and Jason had a funny answer for that.

All in all, it was a fun 15 minutes for me, and I think it will be for you, as well. If you are a country music fan, get in here and give this interview a listen!