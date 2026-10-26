South Jersey Finally Gives Bruce Willis The Hometown Honor He Deserves

If you're from South Jersey, you probably think it's about time! Bruce Willis has spent decades entertaining us, and the town where he grew up has finally given him some well-deserved hometown recognition.

Carneys Point unveiled a street sign honoring Willis on Saturday, October 24, drawing around 150 people who came to celebrate one of the area's most famous former residents.

Bruce Willis Way Is Now Official in South Jersey

The new sign, named “Bruce Willis Way,” is located along South DuPont Road in Carneys Point, near the community where Willis spent his childhood in Salem County.

Before becoming an international movie star, Willis attended Penns Grove High School, where he participated in drama activities and served as student council president.

Of course, plenty of fans know him best as John McClane from the Die Hard movies. He also became a television favorite playing David Addison in Moonlighting, a role that earned him an Emmy Award.

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Former Classmates and Family Celebrate the Honor

The ceremony was about more than putting a famous name on a street sign. Former classmates shared memories of growing up with Willis, while local officials reflected on his connection to the community.

His family also sent messages for the occasion. Willis' mother expressed appreciation for the recognition, while his sister shared memories of spending time around Carneys Point and nearby Penns Grove.

Willis did not attend because of his health and the distance from where he lives.

A Proud Moment for South Jersey

For local residents, this tribute celebrates someone who started out in their own backyard before becoming a household name around the world.

From Moonlighting to Die Hard and even The Sixth Sense, Willis has built a career that generations of fans remember. Now, South Jersey has a permanent reminder of its connection to the actor.

Honestly, it's about time Bruce Willis got a hometown honor like this!

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