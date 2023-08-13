Fall is coming quickly, but if you’re a summer lover and don’t want it to go just yet, this is the perfect event for you!

Point Pleasant’s very own, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is known for hosting some of the most amazing, family-friendly events in New Jersey and there’s a perfect Fall/Summer event coming to the boardwalk in just a few weeks.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is hosting a Hot Halloween event this month that will give you that taste of fall you may be craving without chasing summer away!

I for one, LOVE Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday of the entire year so getting an excuse to celebrate early is exciting! Jenkinson’s Hot Halloween event will be happening August 22nd and 23rd of this year from 3 pm to 7 pm on both days.

On Jenkinson’s website, there’s an official list of scheduled events happening that are perfect for the entire family to enjoy. From crafts to face painting and spooky storytimes to spooky shows on the beach, this is a great excuse to plan that last beach trip of the season with the entire family.

There is something planned from 3 pm to 7 pm each day and all you have to do to get access to the events is buy a general admission aquarium pass.

For more event details and a list of scheduled events, go check out their website here. Happy Spooky Season!

