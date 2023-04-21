These Are 3 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try This Summer

The summer season is finally upon us here in the Garden State and that means we are all ready for some great “summer at the Shore” memories, including some of the best summer meals you can find anywhere.

We thought it would be helpful and handy to provide a guide to help you make your culinary decisions during the hot summer months at the Jersey Shore. So here are three Jersey Shore restaurants we think you should put on your summer restaurant bucket list.

Shrimp Box. Let’s start with an absolutely amazing seafood restaurant with great food, and a view that really captures the spirit of the Jersey Shore. Dine while overlooking some legendary Point Pleasant Beach-based fishing boats at the amazing Shrimp Box. The food is outstanding, and the “on the water” dining experience is second to none.

The Wharfside. Not too far from where the Shrimp Box sits is another amazing restaurant which was home to the best lobster I’ve ever eaten. And the view is breathtaking. A different kind of breathtaking than the Shrimp Box, but stunning nonetheless.

Brandl. Not every amazing restaurant at the Shore is on the water. Brandl is nestled in the Main St. section of Belmar, just minutes from the water, and you can expect mouthwatering meals as you’ve never had before at this incredible and unique eatery.

We’re not in the ranking business for the purpose of this article. We just think these are three of the awesome restaurants at the Jersey Shore that we don’t want you to miss this summer. Enjoy!

