We're no stranger to bold opinions here. Truthfully, I don't think anybody that hails from the Garden State hasn't heard unsolicited opinions or advice at some point in their lives. It comes with the territory... literally.

This one, though, has left even seasoned NJ loudmouths (me) absolutely speechless.

Taylor Sam's, a popular brunch spot in Bay Head, is in hot water after a TikTok video surfaced showing co-owner Dawn Spivak ranting about customers who complained about the restaurant's prices. Her message was a very unfiltered "F-off" to all those who think they shouldn't be charging that much for breakfast. Yikes...

Bay Head Locals Are NOT Laughing

The video was *allegedly* meant to be a joke. Here's the thing about jokes... they're supposed to be funny. Many people didn't find it too comical, especially considering the growing frustrations over the cost of dining in New Jersey these days.

The backlash came fast, and Spivak has since issued a public apology (sort of). For plenty of locals, that apology missed the mark by a long shot.

Some people say the internet needs to lighten up a little bit. Others say it's tone-deaf to belittle the very people who keep your lights on month after month.

Will Taylor Sam's Continue To Feel The Backlash?

It's too soon to tell how this will impact the business in the coming months. After all, we've still got a solid 8 weeks of summer left at the Jersey shore. Some seem to think the damage done to the restaurant's reputation might not be so easy to undo.

In a state where foodies and foodie influencers reign supreme, going viral for insulting customers isn't exactly a great PR move.

We live in an age where social media lives forever. That means that one snarky video could turn a misunderstanding into a full-blown boycott.

After watching this video, will you be eating at Taylor Sam's this summer?

