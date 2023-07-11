Hotter than Average Summer In New Jersey?

Have you heard in the past week or so that global temperatures are hotter than ever? A few days ago, reports came in that we set a world record for the recorded hottest day. Thursday, July 6th, reached 63 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest day ever recorded worldwide. Sixty-three degrees doesn't seem to be very high, but when you consider it's a global average from all points around the world, it's pretty remarkable. This marks the third record-setting day in the past week.

Canada has been enduring a great deal of heat, and the southern part of the United States, along with states like Arizona, is experiencing oppressive heat waves. While we can debate the reasons behind this, the reality is that things are getting hotter.

So, how have the temperatures been in New Jersey so far this summer? We've had some hot and muggy days, and it seems like we've had more rain than usual (because it tends to happen on the weekends). However, the truth is that it has been drier than usual here. In addition, the summer smoke from Canada has added to the unusual atmosphere. Nevertheless, until now, our temperatures this summer have been slightly below average, with very few places in the state experiencing consecutive days above 90 degrees.

The experts say it is early in the season, with plenty of time remaining in the summer for us to experience some scorching days, as history has shown. Looking ahead, we have some 90-degree days in store for us in and around Monmouth and Ocean counties. Based on historical averages, July typically reaches around 84 degrees, while August averages 86 degrees. Therefore, we can expect things to heat up even more.