Joe and Jahna Giving Away Trip to See Carrie Underwood In Las Vegas

You have to choose: Team Joe or Team Jahna.

Choose right and you may be seeing Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas!

Choose wrong and... well... not so much.

Get our free mobile app

Exclusively on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna we're giving away a VIP trip to see Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas!

If you win, you'll get 2 tickets to see Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Las Vegas, a two-night stay at Resorts World, and a $500 airfare allowance.

How do you win? Listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna weekday mornings from 5:30 - 10 am, from Tuesday, May 30 - Friday, June 9.

Now it gets tricky. You need to choose either "Team Joe" or "Team Jahna."

If you choose Team Joe, listen for the codes at 645am and 845am, then enter them on the Cat Country 107.3 APP.

If you choose Team Jahna, listen for the codes at 745am and 945am, then enter them on the Cat Country 107.3 APP.

*INSIDER TIP: Have your spouse/partner/friend choose the opposite of you, so you're covered either way.

Then, Monday, June 12th, listen to the Cat Country Morning Show as we flip a coin to decide between Team Joe and Team Jahna. Once that's done, we'll find a winner from the winning team.

Good Luck!

Here's more on Carrie Las Vegas residency:

Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Carrie Underwood, returns to Las Vegas with her critically-acclaimed production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre. Tickets for performances from June 21st to December 16th are now on sale at AXS.com and RWLASVEGAS.com.