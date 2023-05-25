Joe and Jahna Giving Away Trip to See Carrie Underwood In Las Vegas

Joe and Jahna Giving Away Trip to See Carrie Underwood In Las Vegas

Getty Images for CMT

You have to choose: Team Joe or Team Jahna.

Choose right and you may be seeing Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas!
Choose wrong and... well... not so much.

Get our free mobile app

Exclusively on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna we're giving away a VIP trip to see Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas!

If you win, you'll get 2 tickets to see Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Las Vegas, a two-night stay at Resorts World, and a $500 airfare allowance.

How do you win? Listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna weekday mornings from 5:30 - 10 am, from Tuesday, May 30 - Friday, June 9.

Now it gets tricky. You need to choose either "Team Joe" or "Team Jahna."

If you choose Team Joe, listen for the codes at 645am and 845am, then enter them on the Cat Country 107.3 APP.

If you choose Team Jahna, listen for the codes at 745am and 945am, then enter them on the Cat Country 107.3 APP.

*INSIDER TIP: Have your spouse/partner/friend choose the opposite of you, so you're covered either way.

Then, Monday, June 12th, listen to the Cat Country Morning Show as we flip a coin to decide between Team Joe and Team Jahna. Once that's done, we'll find a winner from the winning team.

Good Luck!

Here's more on Carrie Las Vegas residency:

Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Carrie Underwood, returns to  Las Vegas with her critically-acclaimed production,  REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre.    Tickets for performances from June 21st to December 16th are now on sale at  AXS.com and RWLASVEGAS.com.

Pictures: Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour Visits Nashville

Carrie Underwood played Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, March 1. This Denim & Rhinestones Tour stop featured surprise collaborations with Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley, and a song with tour opener Jimmie Allen.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-'American Idol' Home

Carrie Underwood invested her money wisely after winning American Idol in 2005. One of her first big purchases was a 3,099-square-foot home in the well-to-do Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Underwood paid $384,000 for a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom stone and stucco home in a private gated community.

The house features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but while it's very nice, it's certainly not the kind of home you'd picture for a budding country superstar. Underwood wound up being a huge success right out of the gate with her debut album, Some Hearts, and she sold the home in Franklin for $372,500 in 2007, when she purchased the Brentwood mansion that she would later share with her husband, Mike Fisher.
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Las Vegas, Win
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Concerts, Contests, Country, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3