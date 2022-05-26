Here’s Where You Can Win Wildwood Barefoot Fest Tickets This Weekend

We are just three weeks away from the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, and we're giving away more free passes this weekend!

The Barefoot Fest is happening on the Wildwood Beach June 16 - 19 and will feature Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, and more that 40 other country stars!

We have several stops over the next couple weeks for you to win passes to the festival.

Here's where we're going to be this weekend (May 27 - 30).

Friday morning, the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna will be live at Lou Dogs, 38th and Pleasure, in Sea Isle City. We'll be there from 5:30 - 10 am, and we'll have a chance for you to win 2 passes to Barefoot. You'll also have a chance to win 2 tickets aboard a special Cat Country/Cape May Cycle Cruise on the morning of Sunday, June 19th (Yes! Prior to the last day of Barefoot.)

Thanks to Miller Lite, we'll be making three other stops this weekend where you can win Barefoot passes. At each of these stops we'll also be giving away 2 tickets to A Miller Time Moment: it's an exclusive private performance by singer Jameson Rodgers at Seaport Pier before the first evening of Barefoot. These stops are:

Friday 4 - 5 pm at Charlie's Bar, on Shore Road in Somers Point.

Saturday 4 - 5 pm at Caroline's By the Bay in Somers Point.

Sunday 5 - 6 pm at the Paddy's on the Green at O'Donnell's Pour House, Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City.

We hope to see you somewhere this weekend - and, of course, at the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood!

