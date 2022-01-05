Cat Country Has Two Easy Ways To Win Your Kane Brown Tickets

Kane Brown is coming to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and Cat Country 107.3 has two easy ways to win your tickets!

Kane Brown is bringing his "Blessed and Free Tour" to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 13, at 7pm.

Here are the 2 ways to win tickets:

1. Listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna each weekday morning to call in and win your free tickets!

2. Just click on the entry form below for your chance to win via the Cat Country 107.3 App. Don't have our App? It's free and easy - you can download it here.

A note about the concert from the Wells Fargo Center:

Effective January 3, 2022, in compliance with the city of Philadelphia’s policies, all guests and arena employees are required to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the arena. Until January 17, guests also have the option to present proof of a negative test to enter the arena.

To win, you must follow the "regular" Cat Country 107.3 contest rules.

Good Luck!

See Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Home Kane Brown sold this Nashville-area home for $900,000 in October 2020. Prior to selling the house, he actually let Jason Aldean and his wife rent it while they built their new house.

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach!