Eating Champ, Joey Chestnut, will be back in Trenton on September 23rd, hoping for a win.

He'll be one of the competitors in the annual Pork Roll-Eating Championship, presented by Case's Pork Roll, at River Fest 2023.

River Fest is filled with family fun

River Fest takes place at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark every year. It's always a lot of fun. There will be live music from local bands, games for all ages, craft beer and food.

Bring your family and friends. River Fest is from noon - 5pm, with the Pork Roll eating competition happening at 3:30pm.

Joey Chestnut has won the Pork Roll Eating contest in Trenton before

Chestnut has competed...and won...at River Fest before. Back in 2021, he took the title of Pork Roll-Eating Champ, downing 45 pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes. Yikes. That's a lot of pork roll.

But, the 45 sandwiches didn't beat his own world record of 61.5 Case's Pork Roll Sandwiches in 10 minutes back in 2019. I have no idea how they do this.

Chestnut had to skip the competition last year

Chestnut had to skip the Trenton competition last year, but he's coming back this year, and my guess is he doesn't like to lose. Ha ha. Will he reclaim the title? We'll see.

The winner last year (2022) was another eating pro, Geoff Esper. Esper gobbled up 44 Case's Pork Roll sandwiches to take the title. That's impressive.

Esper is ranked #2 in the world for competitive eaters, right behind Chestnut. Esper holds 20 eating world records. Wow.

You're not going to want to miss this.

River Fest is Saturday, September 23rd from 12pm - 5pm.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

The Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton, NJ.

