Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!

The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.

Philly better brace itself, because the dinosaurs are taking over.

Ever wonder what it would feel like to stand next to a GIANT T-Rex? Well, now you'll get your chance to find out. You'll get to see how you measure up when walking past the likes of some velociraptors, stegosauruses, and 165 other creatures from the past. This year, get ready to get up close and personal to a HUGE ancient shark dino, a.k.a. a megalodon! This thing is 50 feet long!

"The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved."

'Jurassic Quest' is headed to Philadelphia Saturday and Sunday, December 17th and 18th. For timing and ticket information, click HERE.

Source: Eric PR & Marketing on behalf of Jurassic Quest

