Lifelike Dinosaur Experience to Raise Roof in Atlantic City

Directly on the heels of Jurassic World: Dominion being the number one blockbuster movie in America, the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America, Jurassic Quest is coming back to the Atlantic City Convention Center for a limited run Aug 5-7.

According to the show's producers, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences since 2013, treating people to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement, and sound.

This amazing-looking show seems like a guaranteed family hit, letting your gang walk through at your own pace, with strollers permitted.

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest are sole on a timed entry basis and start at $19.

20 Much-Loved Italian Restaurants in South Jersey