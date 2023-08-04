Just In Time For A Hot August It’s The Best Ice Cream Shop in New Jersey

It's hard to believe we are in August and down to the final weeks of summer, but still plenty of time to enjoy some fantastic ice cream. For me, if you listen to the morning show, is a simple choice "vanilla". Yup, plain simple vanilla is my favorite. Now if you wanna make it into a sundae simply add some hot fudge and whipped cream and a cherry and I am a happy camper.

24/7 Tempo did a recent article that featured the "best" ice cream shops in America. The best ice cream shops in each state. "Ice cream is quite possibly the ultimate comfort food, especially in hot weather, so it's little wonder that we've been enjoying it so enthusiastically in recent weeks. Independent ice cream parlors are an enduring American tradition. There are hundreds and hundreds of such places around the country".

So what about us here in the Garden State? We have some of the best ice cream parlors in the nation and of course, along the Jersey Shore, we are known for many delicious ice cream shops to enjoy a cool treat during summer. According to 24/7 Tempo, they had a place in Hudson County selected as Jersey's best. Torico Ice Cream in Jersey City was the shop chosen. They recommend "Jackfruit or Avacado" if available.

So what about you? Do you have a favorite ice cream shop here in New Jersey? Where do you recommend and what flavor? Share your picks and post your comments below we always love getting your input, especially with food.

