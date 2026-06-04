The FIFA World Cup is almost here, and for soccer fans across New Jersey, romance may be taking a backseat to match day.

While plenty of couples are planning watch parties, bar outings, and packed weekends centered around the tournament, new research suggests many relationships could feel the impact in unexpected ways. According to a survey of 3,000 U.S. soccer fans in relationships conducted by sports betting site Betting.net, New Jersey fans expect their intimacy to drop by an average of 21% during the World Cup.

That might not come as a huge surprise. Between early kickoffs, emotional highs and lows, and nonstop conversations about brackets, predictions, and favorite teams, there’s only so much time left in the day.

The FIFA World Cup Is Expected To Impact NJ Relationships

The survey also found that 39% of New Jersey soccer fans expect to spend less time with their partner overall during the World Cup.

READ MORE: NJ Ranks Best In USA For Summer Road Trips

For many fans, the FIFA tournament isn't just another sporting event. It's a month-long global spectacle packed with drama, national pride, and enough stress to keep cortisol levels elevated. Whether your team is making a deep run or crashing out early, emotions tend to run high.

World Up Excitement Quickly Building In NJ

Even people who don't normally follow soccer often get swept up in the excitement. The World Cup has a way of turning casual viewers into passionate supporters almost overnight.

If you're expecting a summer filled with candlelit date nights and quality couple time, you may want to adjust expectations. For a lot of New Jersey households, the World Cup schedule is likely to win out over romance.

Get our free mobile app

The good news? The tournament only comes around every four years. Relationships can recover. Missing a dramatic knockout-stage match, however, is a tougher sell for die-hard fans.